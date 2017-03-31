Cycling Legend Dies After Being Hit By Car During Race

Cycling Legend Dies From Injuries ... Hit By Car During Race

Mike Hall -- one of the most famous endurance cyclists in the world -- died early Friday morning after he was hit by a car during a race in Australia.

The 35-year-old was competing in the Indian Pacific Wheel Race from Perth to Sydney when the collision occurred near the end of the 3,300 mile race.

Hall was in 2nd place during the race when the crash occurred around 6:20 AM on the Monaro Highway.

Event organizers immediately canceled the race following the incident.

Cops are investigating the crash and the driver of the car is reportedly cooperating with police.