Lebron James' Kids Can We Snowboard? Hell Yeah!

Breaking News

File Under: ATHLETES

LeBron James' superstar sons got game in the snow, too -- putting their snowboarding skills on display during a spring break trip to Aspen.

Look, they're not exactly Shaun White ... but they're pretty good.

LeBron's wife, Savannah, says their older son, Bronny, is all about the sport -- and he got his younger brother, Bryce, to push himself on the mountain.

See you at the X Games??