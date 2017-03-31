Todd Chrisley Me Owe $800k in Back Taxes? Give Me a Break!!!

Todd Chrisley laughed off reports he owes $800k in back taxes, and although he's adamant it's NOT true ... he admits his lawyers are hard at work.

The "Chrisley Knows Best" patriarch was at LAX Thursday night when he was asked point-blank if he's in debt to the state of Georgia. WSB-TV in Atlanta reported Todd and his wife have not paid state taxes in years, according to Fulton County court records.

Todd does some serious humble bragging here about his real estate portfolio, but insists ... don't believe the tax hype.