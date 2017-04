The New Day Undertaker's Farewell Brought WWE Superstars to Tears

EXCLUSIVE

The Undertaker's farewell moment at the end of WrestleMania was so emotional, some of the toughest guys in the biz were fighting back tears ... so say the guys from The New Day.

Big E, Kofi and Xavier joined the guys on the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs Monday night on FS1) and told us what went down behind the scenes as the Deadman seemingly retired.

The tag team legends also reveal the special person Taker was hanging with after the match.