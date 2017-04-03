Floyd Mayweather Throws Insane Bash for Son's 16th ... Cars, Stars, Bottle Service (PHOTO GALLERY)

Floyd Mayweather Insane Bash for Son's 16th ... Cars, Stars, Bottle Service

Breaking News

Floyd Mayweather channeled his inner-Bob Barker for his son's 16th birthday party ... 'cause he gave away A BRAND NEW CAR!!!!!

The guest of honor was Zion Mayweather -- who was celebrated with a live performance from Young Thug while go-go dancers busted out bottle service (non-alcoholic, we think)!!

There was 360 degree photo booth, pool tables and one of those "money machines" -- where you stand in the glass case and collect all the bills you can grab in 30 seconds while a fan blows the cash around.

Oh, and Zion also got a brand new Mercedes-Benz ... so, yeah ... he's happy!

Happy bday, kid.