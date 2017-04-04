Floyd Mayweather NOT BANNED From Cheerleading Event 'We Talked It Out'

Floyd Mayweather will still be welcome at his daughter's cheerleading events -- despite the showdown with officials over the weekend ... TMZ Sports has learned.

We spoke with a rep for the Jamz Cheer and Dance competition who acknowledges Floyd was heated after his 12-year-old daughter's team came in 2nd place -- but says the boxer eventually calmed down and talked it out.

"We took him into the back. We explained the judging. We even laughed some," the rep tells us.

"Floyd and his daughter are welcome at any of our competitions. Floyd handled himself professionally. He was a great guest."

And get this ... the rep also says on the scale of angry parents at prior events, Floyd was definitely on the lower end.