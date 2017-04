French Montana Uganda Kids Dance Better Than Chris Brown!!

EXCLUSIVE

French Montana had an epiphany about super-talented kids after visiting Uganda, and got downright philosophical with us about it.

The rapper was chilling in his ride outside Catch Monday night when he filled us in on his recent trip to the African nation. He shot his new music video over there, and was blown away by the moves he saw kids put down on the set.

In fact, he invoked Chris Brown's name to get his point across -- but sounds like French was moved way beyond dance.