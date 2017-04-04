North Carolina Fans Burned In Victory Bonfires (PHOTOS + VIDEO)

North Carolina Fans Burned In Victory Bonfires

Breaking News

Championships = bonfires.

Bonfires = burn injuries.

Officials in Chapel Hill tell TMZ Sports 4 people suffered burns from the victory fires on Franklin Street following the Monday night championship game.

The stats aren't bad considering there were roughly 55,000 people partying their faces off.

We're told no arrests were made and only 7 people were injured (including the 4 burn victims).

Officials say the fires were extinguished and cleaned up without further incident and the streets were reopened to vehicle traffic around 2 AM.

A rep for Chapel Hill tells us, "The Town would like to thank all its many Town employees and area partners for a collaborative effort to watch out for the safety of the people of Chapel Hill."