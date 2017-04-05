David Schwimmer Splits from Wife After 7 Year Marriage

Breaking News

David Schwimmer and his wife, Zoe Buckman, have split after almost 7 years of marriage.

The couple made the announcement, saying, "It is with great love, respect and friendship that we have decided to take some time apart while we determine the future of our relationship."

They add ... "Our priority is, of course, our daughter's happiness and well being during this challenging time, and so we ask for your support and respect for our privacy as we continue to raise her together and navigate this new chapter for our family."

Schwimmer and Buckman have been together for more than 10 years, and got hitched in June 2010. They have 1 daughter together ... this is also their first go at marriage each.