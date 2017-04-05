Kim Kardashian Float on My Ass This Summer Only $98 ... Plus Shipping!

If you've ever compared Kim Kardashian's ass to a flotation device, turns out she agreed with you ... because it's literally for sale now.

Kim released a bunch of new Kimoji merch on her site Tuesday -- and we noticed she's selling a pool floatie in the shape of her epic ass, which retails for a cool $98 ... plus $10 shipping.

The Butt Pool Float is currently available for pre-order, and will ship as early as June (kinda late, no?). There's not much of a description for the product either ... butt it pretty much speaks for itself.

It's big, and it floats. Sort of like this.