Dustin Johnson Testing Out Back ... Fighting Through Pain

Breaking News

Dustin Johnson is taking some cuts -- hoping he can fight through the pain and play at The Masters Thursday.

The 32-year-old says he injured his back Wednesday falling down stairs at the home he's staying at in Augusta and was unsure if he was going to have to withdraw from the tournament.

Johnson hit the range this morning and took some swings before cutting the session short and holding his back.

But a short time later, he grabbed his clubs and went back to the practice range. He clearly looks uncomfortable, but will try to tough it out.

His tee time is set for 2:03 PM ET. Stay tuned ...