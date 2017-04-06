TMZ

Greg Hardy Reports to Camp for Spring League Football

4/6/2017 6:18 AM PDT
EXCLUSIVE

Greg Hardy ain't giving up on his football dreams after all -- the ex-NFL star reported to camp Wednesday for The Spring League ... a developmental league kicking off in April. 

TMZ Sports has photos showing the ex-Carolina Panthers defensive end filling out his official paperwork and registering on the computer at league offices in West Virginia. 

We're told Hardy -- along with other players -- received a training schedule, sleeping arrangements and practice/game dates. 

Other players committed to the league include Kellen Winslow and Brandon Browner. Both are also checked in and hoping to use the league as a springboard to launch them back into the NFL. 

Opening day is April 15. Stay tuned ... 

