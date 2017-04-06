AZ Cardinals Player Lost His Mind Over Lost Hat ... Got Arrested

An Arizona Cardinals football player freaked out after he lost his hat in a bar -- and decided it would be a good idea to berate police over it. He got arrested.

The player is Marquis Bundy -- a 22-year-old wide receiver who was partying at International Boutique Nightclub in Scottsdale on Saturday morning when his "praying hands" cap went missing.

Bundy allegedly went off on club security -- claiming someone had stolen the hat. Security took him to a back alley to cool off and that's when cops arrived.

According to the police report, obtained by TMZ Sports, Bundy turned his anger to police -- berating officers who were trying to help out.

Cops say Bundy's friends were BEGGING the NFL player to walk away and leave ... but he refused. The friends even tried to physically rip Bundy away from the cops ... but he wouldn't go.

After several warnings, cops finally arrested Bundy for disorderly conduct and failure to obey an officer. Cops say he was super drunk at the time.

No word if anyone ever found his hat.