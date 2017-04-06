Mike Pence Secret Service Agent Charged Soliciting Hooker

Another embarrassment for the Secret Service ... this time a member of Vice President Mike Pence's detail was suspended by the agency after he was charged with soliciting a prostitute.

The agent was reportedly arrested after cops saw him leaving a Maryland hotel last week. The agency says the agent was off duty at the time of his arrest. He's been placed on administrative leave and stripped of his security clearance.

This is the latest in a string of embarrassing episodes for the agency that includes an international scandal in 2012 -- after agents, while on a presidential trip to Colombia, solicited prostitutes ... sparking arguably the most embarrassing incident in the agency's 150 year history.