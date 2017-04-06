Sean Kingston Sued You Rolled with Our $46k Rolex ... But Only Paid for Half!!

Sean Kingston bought a $46k Rolex, but bounced the check to the jeweler and still owes almost half the bill ... according to a new lawsuit.

Norman Silverman Diamonds says the rapper paid $10k upfront and sent a check for $36k a few days later to have the Rollie shipped to one of his biz associates in June 2013. After the watch was mailed, though ... the jeweler says the check did not clear.

According to the docs obtained by TMZ, the jeweler was able to collect $15k more from Kingston in September 2013, but since then he's gone radio silent ... leaving an unpaid balance of $21,353.

It's been nearly 4 years, but time has not healed this Rolex wound. Silverman wants the rapper to pay up now and throw in extra dough for damages and lawyer fees.

Hate to say it, but Silverman might need to take a number.