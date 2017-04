April The Giraffe Baby Giraffe Born ... But It Ain't Hers

A baby giraffe was born -- but it wasn't April's -- and it's been nearly two months since her baby-watch live stream first went up.

Both the Toledo Zoo and the Chester Zoo in the UK welcomed baby Giraffes this week. April, who's at The Animal Adventure Park in New York continues to pace around her pen with no sign of baby.

The Chester Zoo went live with their giraffe's birth ... but only watch if you've got a strong stomach.