Sly Stalone I'm Open to Doing Expendables 4'

EXCLUSIVE

Sylvester Stallone made a huge point Friday night, shooting down rumors he's out of the "Expendables" game.

We got Sly coming out of Craig's and asked if he's open to doing "Expendables 4" and he jumped on the question, sounding like he's down with it.

We got some other actors from the "Expendables" franchise earlier this week -- including Wesley Snipes and Dolph Lundgren, both of whom said they wouldn't do 4 without Sly.

Sounds like it's gonna happen.