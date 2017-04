Bella Hadid Puts 'Em Up in the Ring ... Mind the Face!

Bella Hadid will beat your ass in the ring, but you'd probably enjoy it.

The model slipped on the mitts in NYC for a boxing workout with a trainer. This was no photo shoot ... Bella looked serious about the session, and definitely dressed for the occasion.

Her bosses at Nike will be thrilled.

Our only question: Where's the headgear?? Protect the moneymaker at all times, Bella.