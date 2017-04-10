DeMarcus Cousins Disses Lonzo Ball, Praises De'Aaron Fox & Malik Monk

Boogie Cousins Disses Lonzo ... 'Never Heard Of Him'

EXCLUSIVE

DeMarcus Cousins just threw some shade at ex-UCLA star (and possible #1 NBA pick) Lonzo Ball ... hitting him with the dreaded "never heard of him" when we got Cousins out in L.A.

We asked Boogie for his top NBA draft prospects, and he went with De'Aaron Fox & Malik Monk ... two 1st round locks from his alma mater, Kentucky, the team that ousted UCLA in the tourney.

But it was when our camera guy asked about Ball -- the most talked about player in the draft -- that the shot came ... and it was a clear one.

Wake up, LaVar ... this is gonna get good.