Nick Viall & Vanessa Grimaldi Serious Face Sucking Sesh Interrupts 'DWTS' Rehearsal

EXCLUSIVE

If anyone had doubts 'Bachelor' star Nick Viall and fiancee Vanessa Grimaldi were the real deal this footage from Sunday's "Dancing with the Stars" rehearsal should put those to bed.

Nick's dancing the rhumba to Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" Monday night and looks like Vanessa's gonna join him for part of it.

He pulls her out of her seat and, at least during rehearsals, he had a really hard time letting her go ... especially once their lips locked.