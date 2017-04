'Little Women: LA' Star Little Bit O' Lace, Big Sex Appeal ... Check Me out, Maxim!

"Little Women: LA" star Briana Renee is only 3'8" but isn't letting her height stop her from pursuing a career in modeling.

Briana's aiming to be the first little person to become a big-time model, and got in front of a camera to prove her skills. She chose to do mostly lingerie shots because her ultimate goal is to be a Maxim cover girl.

We're told the Briana's career pivot might play out on the show next season. No pressure though.