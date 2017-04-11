Mel B Gets Restraining Order Against Nanny Who Husband Allegedly Got Pregnant

Mel B has obtained a restraining order against the nanny she says was having sex with her husband, got pregnant by her husband, and is now extorting her with her husband.

We've learned Mel B's lawyers got a court order to gain access to a storage locker rented by Lorraine Gilles, the nanny in question. Mel B claims the locker contains sex tapes and photos Lorraine and Mel B's estranged husband, Stephen Belafonte, threatened to make public in an effort to destroy her life.

Mel B also says the locker contains boxes and boxes of Spice Girls memorabilia and photos of her recently deceased father.

Mel B flat-out accuses Lorraine and Stephen of extortion. According to the docs, in January 2015 Mel B worked up the courage to fire Lorraine but Stephen went ballistic, calling Lorraine his "ride or die bitch."

Mel B says Stephen threatened to release the sex videos unless she rehired her with a raise, and Stephen looked at Lorraine and said, "Isn't that right, Lorraine," and Lorraine responded, "Yes." Mel B says Lorraine acknowledged she had the videos and would give them to Stephen.

A judge ordered Lorraine to not harass Mel B and to stay 100 yards clear. The judge also ordered her not to remove any property from the Public Storage locker.