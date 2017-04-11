Nick Viall to Vanessa About Exposing You on 'DWTS' ...

'Bachelor' star Nick Viall's big rhumba finish on 'DWTS' with fiancée Vanessa Grimaldi was very revealing ... damn near TOO revealing.

Nick scored a new personal record for his dance to Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You". It's possible Vanessa helped him score a few extra points with their steamy makeout sesh at the end ... not to mention lifting her too high for her dress.

No hard feelings though based on the looks they were giving each other on their way out of the after-party. Next dance -- the horizontal mambo?