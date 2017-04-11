TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

UFC's Rose Namajunas Beat a Woman So Bad, She Could Smell the Blood! (VIDEO)

Rose Namajunas I Beat a Woman So Badly I COULD SMELL THE BLOOD

4/11/2017 12:19 PM PDT
EXCLUSIVE

Rose Namajunas says she once beat down an opponent so ferociously, the blood spilled like a river ... and she describes exactly what it smelled like.

Yeah, gross ... and yet, awesome.

Of course, we all remember the bloodbath when Rose dominated Paige VanZant -- but Namajunas says she's been in way bloodier fights ... and describes it in ultra-gory detail. 

Rose is taking on Michelle Waterson at "UFC on FOX" this weekend -- and Waterson has also fought (and beat) Paige.  

Namajunas says her own PVZ victory is the most impressive because, you guessed it -- more blood. 

Enjoy! 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›