UFC's Rose Namajunas Beat a Woman So Bad, She Could Smell the Blood! (VIDEO)

Rose Namajunas I Beat a Woman So Badly I COULD SMELL THE BLOOD

EXCLUSIVE

Rose Namajunas says she once beat down an opponent so ferociously, the blood spilled like a river ... and she describes exactly what it smelled like.

Yeah, gross ... and yet, awesome.

Of course, we all remember the bloodbath when Rose dominated Paige VanZant -- but Namajunas says she's been in way bloodier fights ... and describes it in ultra-gory detail.

Rose is taking on Michelle Waterson at "UFC on FOX" this weekend -- and Waterson has also fought (and beat) Paige.

Namajunas says her own PVZ victory is the most impressive because, you guessed it -- more blood.

Enjoy!