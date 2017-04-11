UFC's Rose Namajunas Beat a Woman So Bad, She Could Smell the Blood! (VIDEO)

EXCLUSIVE
Rose Namajunas says she once beat down an opponent so ferociously, the blood spilled like a river ... and she describes exactly what it smelled like.
Yeah, gross ... and yet, awesome.
Of course, we all remember the bloodbath when Rose dominated Paige VanZant -- but Namajunas says she's been in way bloodier fights ... and describes it in ultra-gory detail.
Rose is taking on Michelle Waterson at "UFC on FOX" this weekend -- and Waterson has also fought (and beat) Paige.
Namajunas says her own PVZ victory is the most impressive because, you guessed it -- more blood.
Enjoy!