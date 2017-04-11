United Airlines CEO Apologizes to Dao, Passengers ... We'll 'Do the Right Thing'

Breaking News

United Airlines' CEO is taking a much more apologetic stance about the doctor who was forcibly dragged off a United plane, and promising to make big changes.

Oscar Munoz issued a statement saying ... "The truly horrific event that occurred on this flight has elicited many responses from all of us: outrage, anger, disappointment. I share all of those sentiments, and one above all: my deepest apologies for what happened." He extended the apology to Dr. David Dao and all passengers on the Sunday flight.

Munoz went on to say United takes full responsibility for the incident, and promises to look into better methods to deal with anything like this in the future.

On Monday, as the backlash against United was building, Munoz emailed all employees to say he fully stood behind the crew members' actions in dealing with Dao.

His tone's changed now, saying ... "It's never too late to do the right thing" and "we are going to fix what's broken so this never happens again." Interestingly, he says they'll review polices on incentivizing volunteers in overbooking situations.

Translation: Offering more money could be an easier way to diffuse these matters.