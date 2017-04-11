United Airlines Dr. David Dao Killed It As Pro Poker Player

David Dao, the doctor who was dragged off the United flight, made a killing on the World Series of Poker while his medical license was suspended in Kentucky.

Dao joined the poker circuit in July 2006 -- one year after his medical license was suspended due to multiple convictions for illegally prescribing painkillers.

In 2009, he came in 2nd in a tournament and walked away with more than $117k.

His player profile shows total earnings of $234,664 in the WSOP.

Some of Dao's competitors are starting to realize he's the same guy from the United incident.