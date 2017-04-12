Stephen Belafonte Tells Cops Former GF is Extorting Him Over Mel B Drama

Stephen Belafonte went to the LAPD several days ago and told cops a former girlfriend was extorting him ... threatening to make up stories he abused her, unless he paid her a large sum of cash.

Law enforcement sources tell us Stephen told cops the woman contacted him with false claims but said people would believe her given Mel B's domestic violence allegations. The woman threatened her statements would make everyone believe Mel B was telling the truth.

She wanted money, but Belafonte didn't bite, and went to the police station.

As we reported, Mel B claims Stephen extorted her with sex tapes, allegedly saying he would ruin her if she ever left him or tried to fire their nanny.