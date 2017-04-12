Tyga Phew! Detained But Dodges DUI Arrest

Exclusive Details

Tyga was taken into custody by LAPD in Hollywood early Wednesday morning, but he's walking away from this one with a traffic ticket ... TMZ has learned.

Tyga was leaving Avenue Nightclub around 2 AM when cops pulled him over. We're told he had paper plates on the Mercedes G Wagon he was driving ... but officers ended up taking him down to the station for a possible DUI.

Law enforcement sources tell us once cops got Tyga to the station they determined he wasn't under the influence, and he was released after about 90 minutes with a ticket for no drivers license or insurance. We're told cops only took him to the station because of the crowd, including paparazzi, outside Avenue and they wanted to avoid making a scene.

He took an L with Kylie, but got the win with cops. Decent trade?

We got the victorious Tyga on his way out of the station. His pals picked him up in the G.