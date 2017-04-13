Blake Shelton Settles Lawsuit with In Touch Over 'Rehab' Cover

EXCLUSIVE

Blake Shelton has reached a settlement with In Touch in his lawsuit over its cover story which labeled him a drunk who was going to rehab.

According to docs filed Thursday, Blake and the magazine are asking the court to dismiss the defamation lawsuit he filed in 2015. The mag ran a cover story in September 2015 declaring the country star had hit "rock bottom" and was drinking vodka before noon.

Sources tell TMZ ... In Touch shelled out an undisclosed amount of money to make the suit go away.