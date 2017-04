Damon Wayans Me and Charlie Murphy Kissed Once We Were Really Necking

EXCLUSIVE

Damon Wayans has fond memories of Charlie Murphy -- none of which were more moving than the time they kissed on the neck.

We got the 3rd eldest Wayans sibling Wednesday at Catch and asked for his favorite Charlie moment before his tragic passing this week. Damon doesn't skip a beat.

Sounds like they were running through lines for Eddie Murphy's "Vampire in Brooklyn" -- you know, 'cause of the neck "kiss" -- but it sure left an impression on Damon. He's happy to reenact it, too.