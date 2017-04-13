Kelly Rowland Fur Protesters Crash Book Signing 'She's Got Blood On Her Hands!'

EXCLUSIVE

Fur protesters snuck up on Kelly Rowland at her book signing by pretending to be fans, then did a 180 and chanted she has blood on her hands.

Kelly was putting her Jane Hancock on copies of her new mom guide, 'Whoa, Baby,' Wednesday night at a bookstore in Ridgewood, NJ when all hell broke loose.

We're told protesters played it cool, asking for a photo with the Destiny's Child singer -- and that's when they unraveled their anti-fur posters, some of which were personalized for Kelly.

She played it cool ... standing off to the side as the protesters did their thing, and never engaged them in debate. Cops were not called, and they eventually were ushered out.