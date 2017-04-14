Angelina Jolie I'm Dropping $25 Mil On Cecil B. DeMille Estate

EXCLUSIVE

Angelina Jolie is putting permanent roots down in L.A. ... she about to become the proud owner of the historic Cecil B. DeMille Estate.

The 6 bedroom, 10 bath pad was on the market for just shy of $25 million, and we're told Angelina paid close to asking.

Stories surfaced that Angelina was considering making an offer, but we've learned she did, the offer was accepted and it's now in escrow.

The home -- considered one of the best in L.A. -- was built in 1913. The famed director lived there until his death in 1959.

Her neighbors will include Ellen Pompeo, Casey Affleck, Natalie Portman, Lauren Graham, Will.I.Am and David Fincher.

The most anyone paid for a home in the area is Lydia Hearst, who plunked down $13 mil, so Angelina's purchase is nearly double.

Check out the pics ... they're awesome.