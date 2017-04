David Arquette Hey, Gronk ... I'LL BE YOUR WWE MANAGER!

Demolition had Mr. Fuji. Undertaker had Paul Bearer.

And now Gronk could have David Arquette!!!

With Rob Gronkowski killin' it in the WWE with his pal, Mojo Rawley, Arquette says the NFL star has big things ahead of him if decides to pursue wrestling as a post-football career!

He even offered to be Gronk's manager.

Arquette definitely has the resume -- he was a former WCW World Heavyweight champ (seriously!) and starred in the wrestling classic, "Ready to Rumble."

LET'S DO THIS!!!!