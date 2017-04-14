Gilbert Arenas Says Darker Black Women Aren't Beautiful ... Sorta Apologizes

Gilbert Arenas Says Dark Skinned Black Women Aren't Pretty ... Sorta Apologizes

Breaking News

Gilbert Arenas says he didn't mean to say darker skinned black women aren't beautiful (although that's exactly what he said) and is apologizing for his insulting remarks ... sorta.

This started when Gilbert commented on a meme encouraging women with more African features (darker complected) to be proud of their beauty, saying he didn't think they had much of it at all.

"How black we talking?? Not to be funny can you name a beautiful black woman on the outside ... not brown skin ... like Tyrese black."

He was immediately dragged for his dumbass statement on social media ... and kinda walked it back ... but not entirely, and not without dissing another darker black woman ... Lupita Nyong'o.

"I thought I was saying if you're mixed you're not considered black and beautiful and my kids are dark skinned so I perceived it how I wanted to. I was trying to defend all shades of black but that's what the post was also doing."

"As for Lupita she ain't cute to me sorry ... just like I'm not cute to 95% of you."

Classy as always.

