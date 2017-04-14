Joel Embiid Likes His Chances for NBA Rookie of the Year

NBA's Joel Embiid Rookie of the Year? I Like My Chances!

EXCLUSIVE

Joel Embiid seems pretty confident he'll lock up NBA Rookie of the Year -- telling TMZ Sports he's got a pretty good shot of taking the award over guys like Dario Saric and Malcolm Brogdon.

Of course, Embiid had a stellar first 31 games, before an injury ended his season. But the way Saric and Malcolm played this season ... it might be close.

But on the way out of Catch in L.A., the Philadelphia 76ers star told us straight-up, "I have a pretty good chance of getting it."

He also made his pick for NBA MVP (not LeBron) and shouted out a pretty lady (not Rihanna).