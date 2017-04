Rapper Cassidy Chinatown Bust ... No License to Drive

EXCLUSIVE

Rapper Cassidy did not get an Uber or a taxi, so instead he got arrested at an NYPD checkpoint.

Law enforcement sources tell us Cassidy was driving Thursday morning in Chinatown area when he pulled his 2011 GM van up a checkpoint. That's when cops ran his driver's license and it came back as suspended.

We're told the Philly MC was arrested and booked for driving on the suspended license.

Free legal advice? Hustle down to the DMV sometime soon, Cassidy. Like, before your arraignment.