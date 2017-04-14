Sam Hunt I'm Getting Hitched Saturday!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Sam Hunt will be a married man Saturday after he ties the knot with fiancee Hannah Lee Fowler in his Georgia hometown ... TMZ has learned.

Sources involved in the wedding tell us ... the ceremony will go down in Cedartown, Georgia and it will be a small affair -- close family and friends only.

That doesn't mean Sam's doing it on the cheap ... quite the opposite. We're told renowned Nashville bridal designer Olia Zavozina is all over the wardrobe ... she's designing duds for the men and a super expensive wedding dress for Hannah. She's also dressing Hannah's bridesmaids.

She recently designed Hunt's outfit for the ACM Awards.

Watching #SamHunt go out to find his fiancé in the audience never gets old pic.twitter.com/Ptqd0nDSvt — Hottest Country (@HottestCountry) April 9, 2017

The ceremony and reception will be videotaped, but we're told Sam and Hannah will NOT sell their wedding photos to any of the mags.

The couple got engaged in January ... so it's a pretty quick turnaround.

Wedding season has begun!