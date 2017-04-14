'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Trailer Released The Return of Luke Skywalker!

Breaking News

HE'S BACK!!!

The brand new "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" trailer just dropped featuring the return of Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker ... and it looks awesome!!!!

Lucasfilm screened it during the 'Star Wars' Celebration in Orlando, Florida, on Friday -- and the Internet is already on fire.

There's R2D2, Rey, lightsabers, the Millennium Falcon and so much more!!!

The movie doesn't hit theaters until December -- but there's enough in this trailer to keep you busy trying to figure out the plot for a couple of weeks.

May the Force be with you ...