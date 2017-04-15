April The Giraffe ABOUT TO GIVE BIRTH ... WATCH IT LIVE!!!

LIVE STREAM

The day has finally arrived ... April the Giraffe is about to give birth live on camera!!!

It's been a long time coming ... April's had a live stream camera pinned on her since February, when she was first expected to pop. It's attracted more than 80 million viewers and even picked up Toys 'R' Us as a sponsor.

It'll be the 4th calf for April, the first for her boo, Oliver. Oliver has been by April's side through the whole thing in the adjacent pen at the Animal Adventure Park in upstate New York.

Hoo hooo heeeeeeee, April. You got this!