Coachella Celebs Flock to Festival

Celebs made their yearly pilgrimage to Coachella Friday ... and most pulled off the tragically hip look.

Odell Beckham Jr., Amber Rose, Joe Jonas, French Montana, Rita Ora, Ashley Simpson, Scooter Braun and lots more descended on the desert near Palm Springs for the first night.

Typically things fire up Saturday, especially because of the headline act. Tonight Lady Gaga will take the stage ... as we reported, she replaced Beyonce who had to bail because of medical issues related to her pregnancy.