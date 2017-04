Sam Hunt, Hannah Lee Fowler Celebrate Wedding!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler celebrated their wedding at what looks like a pretty awesome venue in Georgia.

Sam and Hannah had the reception at a place called In the Woods in Rockmart, GA. It's one stop shopping for folks who get hitched, but they didn't get married there. The nuptials went down in nearby Cedartown at a Methodist church.

We're told just shy of 150 folks attended the wedding and reception, with no celebs to speak of.

Check out the venue ... pretty sweet.