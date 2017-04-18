Breaking News
Tips on Steve Stephens' whereabouts are rushing in to police by the hundreds, but they're begging the public for more as the manhunt stretches into day 3.
Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams -- with FBI, ATF and U.S. Marshals -- announced they've received almost 400 tips on the Facebook killer's location. They're getting them everywhere from Texas to Washington D.C. ... and much of the Northeast.
The Chief said one setback has been the fact Stephens' white Ford Fusion does not have GPS ... so they've been unable to get help from Ford tracking the vehicle.
Still, the authorities stressed the public will be key in apprehending Stephens.