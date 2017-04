'Last Jedi' Director Joins the 'Star Wars' Club ... Yes, I Have a Favorite Character!

EXCLUSIVE

Rian Johnson is now one of a few lucky directors to get behind the camera for a 'Star Wars' flick ... and he spent some time telling us how he's dealing with the fame ... and BONUS -- he tells us his favorite character.

Johnson is suddenly famous ... swarmed by fans seeking autographs.

Then he tells us how he's dealing with all the attention and the honor of joining the likes of George Lucas and J.J. Abrams. Hint -- he gives a shout-out to one of them.