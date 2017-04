Ex-Patriots Tight End Blasts Aaron Hernandez ... 'Pure Evil'

EXCLUSIVE

Aaron Hernandez has ZERO sympathy from former New England Patriots tight end Jermaine Wiggins -- who tells TMZ Sports he doesn't understand how people feel bad for a "psychopath" like AH.

Wiggins -- who won Super Bowl 36 with the Patriots -- is a die-hard Bostonian and still hosts a radio show in Beantown.

He's also convinced Hernandez was the scum of the Earth and lays out the reasons why.

Hernandez was found dead in his prison cell Wednesday morning.