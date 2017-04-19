Aaron Hernandez Was On Suicide Watch In 2015

Aaron Hernandez was placed on suicide watch at a Massachusetts prison in 2015 in the hours after he was convicted of murdering Odin Lloyd.

Moments after Hernandez received a life sentence for the Lloyd murder, he was transported to MCI-Cedar Junction in Massachusetts.

He was isolated from the general inmate population -- not only for his own protection (since he was a high profile inmate), but so officials could evaluate him.

At the time, we were told it's not uncommon for someone who just got sentenced to life behind bars to be placed on suicide watch.

He was later transferred to another prison and seemed to be in better spirits in letters he wrote to fans.

Ultimately, Hernandez did take his own life two years later.