Beyonce Super Pregnant But You Have to Look Fast

Beyonce is super pregnant, but you gotta have quick eyes to know, because she's definitely not posin' for the paps.

Bey was leaving Beauty & Essex Tuesday in L.A., and made a quick exit to her SUV in under 5 seconds -- while her security scrambled trying to shield the queen.

As you know, Bey is having twins and bailed on Coachella per doctor's orders. But clearly she's not bedridden.

Looks like she's rockin' her "Lemonade" braids again. Then again ... it was all such a blur.