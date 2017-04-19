Brooke Hogan I FOUND MY LOST DOG ... She's Safe!

Exclusive Details

Great news ... Brooke Hogan's missing dog, Molly, has been FOUND -- and she's alive and well and totally not eaten by coyotes!!!!

As we previously reported, Molly -- an 11-year-old Pomeranian -- went MIA on Monday night while Brook's friend was dog sitting.

The big fear ... Molly was lost in the San Fernando Valley which has an issue with coyotes hunting small pets. Jessica Simpson's dog was snatched a few years ago.

But Molly SURVIVED!!!

Brooke tells us a Good Samaritan found Molly after a 24 hour search and posted her photo on a lost dog website. The person who found Molly was several miles away from where she went missing.

Hogan says Molly appears perfectly healthy and happy and she's incredibly grateful to the family who found her.

She also tells us she'll never let Molly out of her sight again.