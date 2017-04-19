Derek Jeter Reportedly Teams Up with Jeb Bush to Buy Miami Marlins

Report: Derek Jeter Teams Up with Jeb Bush ... to Buy Miami Marlins

Breaking News

Derek Jeter reportedly has a new teammate -- Jeb Bush -- and it's all in an effort to buy the Miami Marlins.

The ex-MLB supertsar has formed a business partnership with the ex-Florida Governor to strengthen their chances of buying the MLB franchise, according to the Miami Herald.

Jeter has expressed interest in owning an MLB team for years -- and has even gotten the blessing of the Steinbrenner family.

Both Jeter and Bush have homes in Florida.

We've reached out to Jeter's people and Jeb's camp for comment -- so far, no word back.