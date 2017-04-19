TMZ

Derek Jeter Reportedly Teams Up with Jeb Bush to Buy Miami Marlins

4/19/2017 11:46 AM PDT
Breaking News

Derek Jeter reportedly has a new teammate -- Jeb Bush -- and it's all in an effort to buy the Miami Marlins

The ex-MLB supertsar has formed a business partnership with the ex-Florida Governor to strengthen their chances of buying the MLB franchise, according to the Miami Herald

Jeter has expressed interest in owning an MLB team for years -- and has even gotten the blessing of the Steinbrenner family

Both Jeter and Bush have homes in Florida. 

We've reached out to Jeter's people and Jeb's camp for comment -- so far, no word back. 

