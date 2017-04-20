Aaron Hernandez's Family Questions Medical Examiner's Handling of Body (LIVE STREAM)

Aaron Hernandez's Family Questions Medical Examiner's Handling of Body

We're told the family of Aaron Hernandez has serious concerns about the way the medical examiner handled the ex-NFL star's remains ... and Aaron's attorney, Jose Baez, will go public about it at 1:30 PM ET.

Baez is set to hold a news conference in front of the medical examiner's office in Massachusetts -- in which he's expected to explain why the family is upset.

Hernandez was found in his prison cell early Wednesday morning. Prison officials say he hanged himself. Baez and his family aren't buying that explanation.