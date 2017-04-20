Lance Bass We Gotta Step Up And Help Gays in Chechnya

EXCLUSIVE

Lance Bass is sickened by news of gay concentration camps in Chechnya, and thinks it's time for more U.S. politicians to speak up and put a stop to it.

Lance tackled the brutal topic Thursday morning, telling us the alleged brutality -- the rounding up of gay men in the Russian republic -- is just now starting to get the necessary attention.

He thanked one high profile politician for getting word out, but clearly wants more done -- and quickly. Lance also had a message of solidarity for those scared for their lives right now.