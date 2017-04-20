EXCLUSIVE
Lance Bass is sickened by news of gay concentration camps in Chechnya, and thinks it's time for more U.S. politicians to speak up and put a stop to it.
Lance tackled the brutal topic Thursday morning, telling us the alleged brutality -- the rounding up of gay men in the Russian republic -- is just now starting to get the necessary attention.
He thanked one high profile politician for getting word out, but clearly wants more done -- and quickly. Lance also had a message of solidarity for those scared for their lives right now.